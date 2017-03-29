Man Fires Shot During Tulsa Restaurant Robbery Attempt

Police are searching for a man they say fired a shot during a robbery attempt at a Tulsa Sonic Drive-In late Tuesday.

At around 11:45 p.m., officers were called to the Sonic in the 100 block of South Utica.

Police say the man chased several employees around the parking lot, fired a handgun into the air and then ran off.

They said he left without getting any money.

Police say no one was injured.