Bob Dylan's Tulsa Archives Seeking Research Proposals

The Bob Dylan archive at the Helmerich Center for American Research in Tulsa is now open to people wanting to do professional research on the music icon.

From students to journalists, to biographers, they are all welcome to send proposals to get a close look at the different historic pieces from the archives.

Proposal Information

Those who send in proposals could begin work as soon as this fall.

