Body Found After Fire In Field Southwest Of Stillwater

Firefighters found a man's body when they responded to a fire southwest of Stillwater early Wednesday morning.

The Stillwater Fire Department found the body after putting out a fire in a field near 68th Street and East Range Road during a downpour at about 3:30 a.m.

They said the body was in the brush pile that was on fire. The body was badly burned.

The Payne County Sheriff's Office called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for assistance and agents arrived on scene at about 5 a.m.

"A call was made to 911," Kevin Garrett of OSBI recalled. “A neighbor observed a fire, [the] fire department comes out, think it was Stillwater Fire Department, they put the fire out [and] they discovered there was a body there.”

The OSBI told News On 6, at this point in the investigation they're going to need the public's help.

“At this point, we are going to need some help on trying to get the identification of this person,” said Garrett. “All I can say at this point that I can really tell is that it's going to be a male. Don't know the race, but if anyone has a loved one or friend that they haven't seen in the last day or so, you might want to contact the OSBI... We're going to be contacting local agencies and local counties connected to Payne County just trying to see anything that we can find."

As for what caused the man’s death, investigators say they won't know until the medical examiner releases a report.

The OSBI is asking anyone who knows of a man missing recently to call them at 800-522-8017.