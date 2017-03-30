Oklahoma's Texas Co. To Provide Translators For April 4th Election

A county election board located in the Oklahoma Panhandle says it will offer Spanish-language services with the April 4th municipal elections under the minority language provisions of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Texas County officials say translators will be on hand at the election board office and every polling place holding an election on April 4th to help those who speak Spanish with filling out their ballots.

The ballots will all be in English.

Texas County Election Board secretary Glenda Williams says they are working with the State Election Board to provide signs, forms, and other materials in Spanish for future elections.