Southern Cornbread & Shrimp Panzanella Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 qt                        Cornbread, cut into 1” inch squares and toasted in oven
  • 1 pt                        Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
  • 1#                          Poached Shrimp, peeled & deveined
  • 1#                          Smoky Peppered Bacon, cooked, drained & chopped
  • 1 qt                        Wild Arugula
  • ¾ cup                    Red Onion, sliced thin
  • 1 cup                     Pinto beans, cooked and drained
  • 1 cup                     Shaved Parmesan
  • 1½ cups                 Apple Cider-Mustard Dressing

Apple Cider-Mustard Dressing

  • 1 cup                     Blended Olive Oil
  • 1/3 cup                 Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 1/3 cup                 Creole Mustard
  • 1/3 cup                 Honey
  • 2 tbsp                     Fresh Cilantro, chopped
  • Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Place all ingredients except dressing in large mixing bowl; ladle dressing over all and carefully fold together until just combined. 
  2. Pour out into serving bowl or platter and garnish with additional arugula & shaved parmesan, drizzle a little dressing around platter.

