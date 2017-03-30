OK School Districts Desperately Need Help As Testing Nears

Lester said there is a shortage every year, but this year it’s even worse, and districts across the state are scrambling to fill the spots.

Tulsa Public Schools, Jenks, Union, Bixby and Oologah/Talala are just a few districts short on testing proctors.

State testing is just weeks away and school districts across Oklahoma don't have enough test monitors.

Part of Erin Lester’s job as the director educational indicators at Tulsa Public Schools is to make sure schools are ready for state testing; each testing room requires at least one test administrator and a test proctor.

Lester said there is a shortage every year, but this year it’s even worse, and districts across the state are scrambling to fill the spots.

"If there is a school close by to you, then there is probably a pretty good chance that they are gonna need test proctors," Lester said.

Lester said schools usually use para-professionals and teachers’ assistants to fill the spots but because of budgets cuts, many of the positions are now gone.

“We are having a hard time filling the roles that we've typically done with our own employees."

Testing starts April 3rd and ends April 28th. Lester said if districts can't find enough test monitors, the testing process could get drawn out.

More Information Here

“Schools aren't testing every single one of those days. If there is a certain day on a morning or an afternoon that you are available to help out there is usually a pretty good chance that a school can use a proctor," she said.

Tulsa Public Schools, Jenks, Union, Bixby and Oologah/Talala are just a few districts short on testing proctors; Lester said districts are depending on volunteers to help fill in the holes.

To be a testing proctor, you must be 18 or older and complete a quick online training course. You also can't be related to anyone in the classroom.

If you're interested in volunteering - call the school nearest you to see if they need help.