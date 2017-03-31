Tulsa Firefighters Call Off Search For Man Who Reportedly Jumped - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Firefighters Call Off Search For Man Who Reportedly Jumped Off Bridge

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa firefighters searched for about hour after getting a report a man who had reportedly jumped off the Interstate 44 Arkansas River bridge just after 11:15 a.m. Friday.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD was overhead as firefighters looked for the man in a rescue boat as well as on shore.

Police said after there was no sighting of anyone in the water, police and firefighters called the 911 caller back to ensure we were searching in the correct place.  

Police said the caller refused to come back to the scene.

After searching in the river between I-44 and the 71st Street bridge, the search was called off.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.