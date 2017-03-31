Tulsa Firefighters Call Off Search For Man Who Reportedly Jumped Off Bridge

Tulsa firefighters searched for about hour after getting a report a man who had reportedly jumped off the Interstate 44 Arkansas River bridge just after 11:15 a.m. Friday.

Osage SkyNews 6 HD was overhead as firefighters looked for the man in a rescue boat as well as on shore.

Police said after there was no sighting of anyone in the water, police and firefighters called the 911 caller back to ensure we were searching in the correct place.

Police said the caller refused to come back to the scene.

After searching in the river between I-44 and the 71st Street bridge, the search was called off.