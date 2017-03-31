Broken Arrow First City In State To Have Access To 5G Speeds - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Broken Arrow First City In State To Have Access To 5G Speeds

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow is taking the lead on unveiling new high-speed internet. The City is the first in the state to partner with AT&T as the company rolls out "small cell" devices around town.

Cell phones are everywhere; for some, it’s an addiction not easily shaken.

"I check it at least on the hour, whether it's for news or Google Maps or social media," Laura Labritton said.

Labritton said that's just the world we live in, and technology infrastructure has to keep up.

And in Broken Arrow, it is.

Mayor Craig Thurmond said, “Years ago we were all connected to landlines somewhere, and then we've got to where we are connected to our computers, and now you can reach someone where they are at."

Thursday, Thurmond and other representatives announced the city is partnering with AT&T to install small cells, which will give the city access to 5G internet speeds - the fastest there is.

"This is the future, and talking with AT&T, they say eventually we won't see cell towers anymore," he said.

Labritton said, “It is really exciting, and it's nice that it's starting in a smaller community where you can get good honest feedback."

The devices will be installed on already existing poles and buildings, throughout the Rose District and near the conference center, giving the public and businesses access to faster speeds on all electronic devices.

In a city like Broken Arrow, always looking to expand in business, Thurman said it’s a mega deal.

"We really feel if you are not looking forward you're standing still," he said.

The city expects to have the small cells installed in the next few months and 5G service is expected to be activated before the end of the year.

Jason Constable, external affairs director with AT&T Oklahoma released a statement saying, "We look forward to working with communities like Broken Arrow that recognize how important a robust technology infrastructure is for consumers and businesses, and policies that encourage investments in these networks."

