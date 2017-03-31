Vigil For Teens Killed In Wagoner County Burglary Ends In Chaos - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Vigil For Teens Killed In Wagoner County Burglary Ends In Chaos

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

A vigil for the three teens killed as they broke into a Wagoner County home dissolved into chaos Friday night.

Friends gathered in Owasso to remember Max Cook, Jacob Redfearn and Jaykob Woodruff; two of the teens were students at Owasso High School.

3/28/2017 Related Story: Three Teen Burglary Suspects Killed In Broken Arrow Identified

What was supposed to be peaceful vigil thrown by friends honoring the teens ended in chaos.

Family, friends and students all gathered at Rayola Park to remember the boys they knew, saying they were not themselves Monday night.

More than 100 people showed up to remember the three teens.

About an hour into the vigil, someone was heard yelling that someone had a gun.

People scattered and police converged on the scene, along with an ambulance.

"Everything was cool, going alright. The, kinda, ring leader of the whole situation took off, came back screaming said, ‘Everybody get down, everybody run, run,’ this and that. No shots were fired but, ya know, everybody was scared just like it happened," said witness Matthew Anderson.

Despite any reports, no shots were fired and police left the scene; as far as we know it’s still under investigation.

