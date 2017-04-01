Police Catch Up With Driver Following Tulsa Chase

Police used their helicopter and stop sticks to end a chase and arrest a Tulsa driver late Friday.

Officers said they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Mark Fisher near Harvard and Pine just before 11 p.m. Fisher's vehicle instead sped off.

Police used their helicopter to track Fisher and eventually used stop sticks to bring the pursuit to an end at Harvard and Apache.

They said Fisher got out and ran, but was apprehended a short distance away.

Police booked Mark Fisher into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including eluding, speeding and reckless driving.

Jail records show Fisher has a court appearance set for April 7th.