More Showers & Storms In Store For Eastern Oklahoma

One round of rain has moved out, but more showers and storms are headed towards eastern Oklahoma for our Sunday.

Plentiful moisture continues to stream from the Gulf of Mexico into Texas and Oklahoma today, helping feed a strong low-pressure system moving across Texas. Expect a relative lull in rain activity for the mid to late morning hours, but rain will start to fill back in across eastern Oklahoma as we head into this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain mild today, with mostly cloudy skies and highs around the 70 degree mark in Tulsa with warmer readings east of Tulsa before more rain arrives. Widespread showers and storms will begin to spread from south-to-north across much of eastern Oklahoma after lunchtime and particularly by mid to late afternoon. This second round of rain is more likely to bring some rain to areas east and southeast of Tulsa that mainly missed out on our first round of showers last night.

WARN Interactive Radar

Once again, our overall severe weather threat is pretty low across eastern Oklahoma as storms return this afternoon. But, we can’t totally rule out a few strong storms capable of hail and strong winds this afternoon into tonight, primarily across southeastern Oklahoma. A much more significant severe weather threat will take shape to our south across eastern Texas and Louisiana today, so if you have any friends or family in those areas, make sure they are aware of their potentially dangerous weather setup today.

Another brief lull in showers and storms should spread back into eastern Oklahoma by mid to late evening, before one final round of showers and storms redevelops later tonight as we get closer to the midnight hour. This final round of rain will continue through the morning hours of Monday, and again a few storms will be capable of hail or strong winds though the overall severe threat will still remain low.

Stay Connected With News On 6 Weather Alerts

We are hopeful that, on average, another half inch to an inch of rain should fall in much of eastern and southeastern Oklahoma today through tomorrow morning! This is still far from enough to end the drought, but we are starting to make noticeable dents in our drought conditions with the rains of the past few weeks.

Some clearing is expected by late in the day Monday, which should be enough to push our highs up into the low 70s by the end of the afternoon Monday. Warmer and more humid air will quickly surge back into Green Country on Tuesday with highs climbing back into the upper 70s ahead of another front that will bring a chance for strong to severe storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We’ll be watching it closely for you!