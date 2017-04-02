Terence Crutcher's Twin Sister Reacts To Shelby's '60 Minutes' Interview

Terence Crutcher's twin sister, Tiffany, sees the police video very differently than Betty Shelby, and she believes her brother was doing exactly what he was supposed to.

"Of course she is saying everything that she is supposed to say to defend herself, and my brother did what my father taught us," Tiffany Crutcher said in her '60 Minutes' interview.

"Was this a case of hands up don't shoot?" he asked.

"Absolutely," Crutcher said.

News On 6 Reporter Katiera Winfrey spoke to both Shelby and Crutcher supporters and asked if Shelby's interview could change some perspectives.

Some people said the interview was interesting and maybe it did change some perspectives.

But so close to the trial, they'll rely on the jury to decide.

Months after the city of Tulsa erupted in protests following the death of Terence Crutcher, the former police officer at the center of it is telling her side of the story.

Special Coverage: Terence Crutcher Police Shooting

But Marq Lewis of We the People Oklahoma, an activist group in Tulsa, said Shelby made the decision for Crutcher.

"He didn't have the opportunity to meet the jury. She made a decision," Lewis said.

Throughout Shelby's '60 Minutes' segment, Lewis often shook his head. Even more so when Shelby said Crutcher caused his own death.

"How can he cause his own death?" Lewis asked. "She's the person who shot. She mentioned in reference he was in a zombie state and all of a sudden he becomes fast."

Contrary to Lewis' take on the interview, Amanda Miller with LEMSA, a police advocacy group, had a different take.

"To some people, it's not going to make a difference other people hearing her perspective and what went through her mind it might actually help them," Miller said.

She said it may not necessarily change the public's perspective, but it highlighted something more important.

"When an officer feels like their life is in danger, they are forced to make a split-second decision. They don't get that hindsight to look back," Miller said.

Lewis said he thinks Shelby didn't have to resort to lethal force.

"I believe there were so many opportunities for Betty Shelby not to use lethal force," Lewis said.

Both agree the trial outcome won't be decided by everyone - only the jury.

"My organization has said from the beginning that we are going to 100 percent go with what the verdict decides," Miller said.

Lewis and Miller continue to question the portrayal of both Crutcher and Shelby.

At the end, both are still asking that Tulsa remains peaceful.