Wagoner County DA: Homeowner's 'Use Of Force Justified' In Teens' Shooting Deaths

A Wagoner County homeowner's use of force was justified when he shot and killed three teen suspected burglars inside his home last week, the Wagoner County District Attorney's Office said Monday at a press conference.

The homeowner who shot the teens March 27, Zachary Peters, will not be charged, the DA's office said.

Max Cook, Jacob Redfearn and Jaykob Woodruff were identified last week as the three suspected burglars killed. The sheriff's office said the three teens kicked in the door of the home wearing masks and gloves, and one of them had on brass knuckles and another had a knife.

When they broke into the home, 23-year-old Peters armed himself with an AR-15 rifle and walked toward the back door where he encountered the three and fired shots, the sheriff said.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said all three burglary suspects were shot inside the house, though one made it outside where he died in the driveway.

Elliott said his office continues to investigate the incident and they will release more information to the media at a later date, but right now they're withholding some information that's important to the investigation.

The DA's office said three first-degree murder charges have been filed against Elizabeth Rodriguez, the woman who says she was the getaway driver.

Rodriguez is due in court April 5 for an initial appearance and her preliminary hearing date will be set then.

She remains in jail without bond in the Wagoner County jail.