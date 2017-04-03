Another Chance Of Storms Tuesday In Green Country

Tuesday morning temps will be in the lower 50s with highs in the mid-70s. Another chance of storms will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few may be strong to severe.

Our main concerns will be large hail and damaging winds with storms that reach severe criteria. The main window looks to be between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. for storm initiation.

Storms will then move off to the east and should be in western Arkansas between 10 p.m. and midnight. Showers will still be in the vicinity Wednesday morning.

In-Depth Weather Coverage From News On 6



Wednesday morning a few clouds will linger early but should clear by later in the afternoon. Lows will be in the upper 40s near 50 with highs in the upper 50s or lower 60s. Northwest winds are likely at 15 to 25 mph by midday to afternoon. Fire danger could be somewhat of a concern with strong winds and the top layer of vegetation drying out in the afternoon.



Thursday morning clear sky and dry air will allow some temps dropping into the upper 30s in the valleys of northeastern Oklahoma with the metro around 40. Highs will be in the lower to mid-60s with sunshine.

Sign Up For Weather Alerts

Friday morning lows will be in the upper 30s near 40. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s across far eastern Oklahoma with the metro nearing 70.

This weekend a warming trend will commence with lows in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday. Saturday highs will be near the upper 70s with highs nearing 80 to 84 Sunday. Another storm system rolling in for the start of next week.