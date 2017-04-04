Severe Thunderstorms Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We are tracking another storm system that will move across part of northern Oklahoma later today bringing a chance for scattered thunderstorms across the area.   Some of the storms this afternoon could become severe with all modes of severe weather possible.   We’re tracking a few showers and storms this morning, left-overs from last night’s activity, and will move eastward near the metro before weakening during the next few hours.   Our main storm activity will occur this afternoon and evening. 

WARN Interactive Radar

The upper level flow will bring a strong upper level low across the state late this afternoon into this evening.   A surface area of low pressure will develop near the high plains of Texas and move across part of central or northern Oklahoma late this afternoon through the evening hours.   While low-level moisture is present across eastern Oklahoma, the quality and depth of that moisture may hold the key to our severe weather threats later this afternoon and tonight.   Our current probabilities will remain near a 50 to 60% chance for thunderstorms later this afternoon and tonight.   While a few showers and storms are possible early this morning to our northwest, our main time line will be from 4 p.m. this afternoon through the 10 p.m. hour tonight.   A couple of storms will attempt to develop ahead of the main system and could be large super cells capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.   

Weather Alerts

A tornado threat may occur if storms can root along a warm frontal boundary located across northern Oklahoma by this afternoon.   A line of thunderstorm activity will more than likely develop as the surface boundary enters eastern Oklahoma late this evening and quickly sweep eastward across the area.    Early Wednesday morning a few spotty showers or a small area of rain will be possible across southern Kansas and extreme northern Oklahoma for a few hours.

Stay Connected With The News On 6 

Strong northwest winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour are likely early Wednesday morning along with mostly cloudy conditions for most of the day.   This means our temperatures would stay into the mid or upper 50's for many locations across far northern Oklahoma while moving into the lower sixties across the southern third of the area.  The weather pattern for Thursday through Saturday appears pleasant with a surface ridge of high pressure in control Thursday and Friday before our next upper-level system will be approaching the area by late this weekend into early next week.   The result will be a return to south winds Saturday and Sunday and increasing storm chances either Monday or Tuesday. The pattern would support the threat of strong to severe storms from Sunday into early next week.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.