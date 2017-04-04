Woman Found Shot Inside Tulsa Motel Room

Police are trying to find whoever shot a woman in the leg at a Tulsa motel late Monday.

Officers were called to the Economy in the 1000 block of South Garnett just before 11 p.m. about a shooting.

Inside an upstairs room, police found a victim who had been shot by an unknown assailant.

Police Sgt. Darren Bristow says the victim was combative and somewhat uncooperative. She did say the shooting stemmed from an earlier shooting, although she didn't specify when and where the other shooting had occurred.

Sgt. Bristow says the victim was taken to a Tulsa hospital with a non-life threatening wound.