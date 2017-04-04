Suspect Crashes Into Carport During Sapulpa Chase

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A man was injured after running from police in Sapulpa overnight. Officers said they had pulled the man over earlier in the evening but did not arrest him. Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, police said they saw him again, and he took off for an unknown reason.

The chase ended when the man ran into a carport near West 42nd Street and South 40th West Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The carport and the vehicle parked inside it were damaged.

Officers said they found a loaded gun in the man's car.