Suspect Crashes Into Carport During Sapulpa Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Suspect Crashes Into Carport During Sapulpa Chase

Posted: Updated:
A man took off after spotting police early Tuesday April 4, 2017. A man took off after spotting police early Tuesday April 4, 2017.
He was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

A man was injured after running from police in Sapulpa overnight. Officers said they had pulled the man over earlier in the evening but did not arrest him. Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, police said they saw him again, and he took off for an unknown reason.

The chase ended when the man ran into a carport near West 42nd Street and South 40th West Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The carport and the vehicle parked inside it were damaged.

Officers said they found a loaded gun in the man's car.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.