Infant Ejected From Car In Deadly McIntosh County Wreck

Editor's Note: The original version of this story was based on a collision report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol that had some inaccuracies. This story has been revised to include the correct age of the driver and the correct model of car. It also includes a statement from family members that the child was in a car seat when the crash occurred. The Highway Patrol said the car seat was not correctly installed, and the infant was not in the seat during their investigation.

A 9-month-old baby was killed when the car he was riding in crashed early Monday morning about 12 miles west of Checotah in McIntosh County.

Troopers said Kalyn M. Britt of Dewar was eastbound on Interstate 40 just before 8 a.m. when her Ford Focus ran off the road to the left. She hit a culvert and several trees, a collision report states.

The "car rotated 180 degrees ejecting the passenger through the back windshield and partially ejecting the driver," the trooper said.

Britt was not wearing a seatbelt and a child seat was not in use, according to OHP. However, a family member contacted News On 6 to say the infant was in a child seat which was ejected along with the baby.

News On 6 contacted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol headquarters and was told the child seat was not properly installed, and when troopers arrived on scene the baby was not in the car seat.

The infant was pronounced dead at the Henryetta Hospital with head, neck and internal injuries. Britt was taken by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with head and other injuries.

The investigating trooper said Britt was in apparently normal condition at the time of the wreck. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.