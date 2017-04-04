Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Most Of Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Most Of Green Country

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The News On 6 WARN team says there is the potential for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening across a large area of northeast Oklahoma.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 9 p.m. Large hail is the biggest risk, but a tornado can't be ruled out. Be sure to be aware of your weather surroundings this afternoon and tonight.

These developing storms are part of a front pushing out of western Oklahoma.  

As the front moves into northeast Oklahoma there is the threat of damaging hail, high winds and maybe a few tornadoes before it moves east past the Tulsa viewing area.

The WARN team says the main concern for severe weather in northeast Oklahoma will between 3 and 11 p.m.

