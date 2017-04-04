Cushing Police: Woman Breaks Into Grandfather's House For Valuables

Cushing Police say they caught a pair of burglars in the act of breaking into a relative's home. Allison P. Hudgins and Christopher P. Hickman were arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary early Tuesday, April 4.

A news release states two Cushing officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of East Scissortail Lane around 5 a.m. They found Hudgins and Hickman in the back yard of the house standing by a vehicle.

Hudgins, 23, at first told them she was the granddaughter of the man who lives there and was checking on him, the release states. Police said the back door had been forced open, and Hudgins eventually admitted she knew her grandfather wasn't home and decided to break in and see if there was anything of value inside.

She also told police she drove into the back yard to hide her car while Hickman, 27, pried open the door.

"Once inside, they split up and searched the house," the release states. "They took items from the house and placed them in the vehicle."

Police said they found other items belonging to the grandfather as they searched the pair during booking.

Cushing police credited an alert citizen who called after seeing suspicious activity at the home.