Montgomery Has Message For Fans Attending Spring Game

Tulsa Head Football Coach Philip Montgomery had a message for football fans as the Golden Hurricane began their final week of spring practice on Tuesday. "If you'll buy a season ticket, I'll buy your second one. So come on out on Saturday and be a part of it," said Montgomery.

Fans who purchase one new season ticket on Saturday at the Annual Spring Game will receive one FREE season ticket.

The Annual Spring Football Game for The University of Tulsa is scheduled for this Saturday, April 8, at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Gates will open at 10:00 a.m., pre-game drills will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the Spring Game will get underway at approximately 11 a.m. Admission to the Spring Game is FREE.

A Fan Zone area, located on the northwest side of the stadium, will include inflatables, concessions, and activities for kids, including face-painting and football drills. The Tulsa spring football poster will also be available. Tulsa players will sign autographs and be available for photos and visit with fans following the scrimmage.

Gates 1 & 2, on the northwest and southwest sides of the stadium, will be open for admittance to the stadium. Fans are asked to sit on the west side of the stadium. The east side stands will be closed.

Campus Corner Bookstore, located at the corner of 11th & Harvard Avenue, will have a 25% discount for clothing and TU gifts ONLY on Saturday. Campus Corner hours for the Spring Game Day will be from 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Montgomery talked about what his team needs to do during the final week of spring drills.

"We need to be more consistent on both sides of the football. We've made some big plays offensively, and given up some big plays defensively. We have to be more consistent on certain down-and-distance situations and throughout the scrimmage," said Montgomery.

"I expect us to have another outstanding week of work, just like we've had all spring. We need to be very motivated and concentrated on the areas where we have to get better," Montgomery added.