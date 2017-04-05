Woman Killed In Sperry Highway Crash

Police say a woman has died after a two vehicle crash on Highway 11 near 103rd Street North in Sperry Tuesday evening.

Sperry Police said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. when the driver of a southbound Pontiac Montana went left of center hitting a northbound Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene and a male passenger went to the hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

The Pontiac's driver who was not injured was given by a field sobriety test at the scene, then treated by paramedics and released.

The crash closed down the highway in both directions for several hours.

Sperry Police have not yet released names of those involved in the crash and along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol continue to investigate the cause of the crash.