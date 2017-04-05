Power Restored To Midtown Tulsa Neighborhood

A downed power line left over 180 PSO customers in Tulsa without electricity early Wednesday, but it was restored around 7:30 a.m.

The line was lying across South Louisville near 35th Street. The Tulsa Fire Department has closed the street in both directions while PSO crews worked to restore power.

Firefighters were initially called because of a tree on fire at that location. When they arrived, they found the downed line.

You can report any power outages and check their status at the PSO website,