Broken Arrow Veteran's Car Stolen, Used In Other Crimes Across State

A Broken Arrow man said a thief stole his car and used it to commit crimes all across the state.

Army veteran Shane Lowe was taking out his trash March 30 when he noticed something wasn't right.

"That's weird. There's a mountain bike in my driveway and then I looked and my car was gone," Lowe said.

Lowe's 2016 Dodge Charger was accidentally left unlocked with an old key left in the glove box.

"I'm not mad, I was more shocked than anything," Lowe said.

Lowe said his car has been found but not the way he expected.

"After a high-speed pursuit, he crashes my car," Lowe said. "I guess he was a good driver. I don't know."

The Coal County Sheriff's Office said they found the car totaled after a chase but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Lowe said he thinks before the chase, the thief used his car to commit other crimes around Broken Arrow.

"He left my ball cap in someone else's truck that he broke into," Lowe said.

Lowe said he's talked to other crime victims who said they think the same thief targeted them.

"Facebook has been our biggest tool in putting this all together," Lowe said.

Broken Arrow police said while car burglaries and theft are not uncommon, it is concerning to have two car thefts in the same week.

Lowe said he's not taking any more chances. He's installing security cameras so that something like this doesn't happen again.

Deputies in southern Oklahoma arrested the man who was driving the car when it crashed.

But, Broken Arrow police are still trying to determine if he is the one who stole the car.