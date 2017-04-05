Memorial Service Held For Russian Poet, TU Professor Yevgeny Yevtushenko

A memorial service for acclaimed Russian Poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko, who also taught at the University of Tulsa, was held Wednesday at TU’s Lorton Performance Center.

Yevtushenko came to Tulsa in 1992 to teach at TU.

His poetry inspired young Russians to stand together against anti-Semitism and Josef Stalin during the Cold War.

Yevtushenko was 84 years old when he died.

His state funeral will be next week in Moscow.