Group Hoping To Purchase Bever Family BA Home Faces Deadline - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS: Bever Family Murders

News

Group Hoping To Purchase Bever Family BA Home Faces Deadline

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A foundation trying to turn what is left of the Bever family home in Broken Arrow home into a park said it needs to raise $9,500 by Monday.

The murders of five Bever family members shocked Broken Arrow two years ago. The house sat vacant every since, and last month a fire heavily damaged it.

A foundation set up by a Broken Arrow city councilor Mike Lester hopes to transform the property in a memorial garden.

The owner of the property has offered to sell it to the City of Broken Arrow for $50,000, but there is a time limit on that offer. The offer was set to expire on Friday, April 7th, but is has been extended to Monday morning, April 10th.

Special Coverage: Bever Family Murders

Mike Lester has been personally picking up donations himself, including $5,000 on Wednesday.

"It's 20 dollars to a thousand dollars. You know, it doesn't really matter. The 20 dollars means as much as the thousand dollars," said Mike Lester.

If the money is raised, the foundation will buy the property and give it to Broken Arrow.  The city says it will then create a memorial to honor the survivors of the murders, the five family members who died and the first responders who dealt with the tragedy.

You can donate online or make a check out to "Bever Family-First Responders Fund" and mail it to Tulsa Community Foundation, 7030 South Yale, Suite 600, Tulsa, OK 74136.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.