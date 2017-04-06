Group Hoping To Purchase Bever Family BA Home Faces Deadline

A foundation trying to turn what is left of the Bever family home in Broken Arrow home into a park said it needs to raise $9,500 by Monday.

The murders of five Bever family members shocked Broken Arrow two years ago. The house sat vacant every since, and last month a fire heavily damaged it.

A foundation set up by a Broken Arrow city councilor Mike Lester hopes to transform the property in a memorial garden.

The owner of the property has offered to sell it to the City of Broken Arrow for $50,000, but there is a time limit on that offer. The offer was set to expire on Friday, April 7th, but is has been extended to Monday morning, April 10th.

Special Coverage: Bever Family Murders

Mike Lester has been personally picking up donations himself, including $5,000 on Wednesday.

"It's 20 dollars to a thousand dollars. You know, it doesn't really matter. The 20 dollars means as much as the thousand dollars," said Mike Lester.

If the money is raised, the foundation will buy the property and give it to Broken Arrow. The city says it will then create a memorial to honor the survivors of the murders, the five family members who died and the first responders who dealt with the tragedy.

You can donate online or make a check out to "Bever Family-First Responders Fund" and mail it to Tulsa Community Foundation, 7030 South Yale, Suite 600, Tulsa, OK 74136.