Tulsa County Sues Oklahoma Department Of Corrections

File photo of the Tulsa County Courthouse. File photo of the Tulsa County Courthouse.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners filed suit against the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for $9.9 million.

The board filed suit in Oklahoma County on March 31, 2017, seeking payment from DOC for housing state inmates since July 1, 2012. 

The lawsuit centers on how much money the DOC reimbursed Tulsa County for housing state inmates in the Tulsa County Jail. It says the state has been reimbursing Tulsa County at a rate of $27 per inmate, instead of $55.81 per inmate which Tulsa County says it actually costs to house each inmate per day.

The lawsuit includes as an exhibit a 2013 ruling in Oklahoma County District Court in which the judge ordered the DOC to reimburse Bryan County the actual cost the county incurred to house state inmates each day. 

