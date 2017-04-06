Claremore Student Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun To School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Claremore Student Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun To School

Posted: Updated:
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

A Claremore high school student is behind bars after police said he brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday.

"Some of the staff was wondering what was going on, because all of a sudden, we had quite a presence of officers at the school,” said Superintendent Michael McClaren.

Both the superintendent and police said thanks to one student speaking up to an administrator about a peer having a gun any potential threat was stopped.

"A student did the right thing,” said Claremore Police Lieutenant Steve Cox. “We'd love to stress that."

Lieutenant Cox said School Resource Officer James Sutton, who has 15 years of experience with the department, took action right away.

"Officer Sutton immediately, even before calling the police department, he went and located the student to make sure everybody's safe,” said Lieutenant Cox.

Sutton found a loaded gun on the student and took him into custody, all before most in the school knew anything was happening.

"At no time was the gun, was it pulled out, was it brandished” stated Lieutenant Cox. “There was no threats made.”

"Safety is first and foremost in our mind," said Superintendent McClaren.

Superintendent McClaren stated that another priority is getting information out to parents quickly. He sent a recorded message to parents, explaining what happened and that the students were safe.

"We're in a new age, it’s called social media,” said Superintendent McClaren. “We knew that was going to be, basically I would say, the social media network would be lit up. So, we wanted to get that message out to parents."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.