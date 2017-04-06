Claremore Student Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun To School

A Claremore high school student is behind bars after police said he brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday.

"Some of the staff was wondering what was going on, because all of a sudden, we had quite a presence of officers at the school,” said Superintendent Michael McClaren.

Both the superintendent and police said thanks to one student speaking up to an administrator about a peer having a gun any potential threat was stopped.

"A student did the right thing,” said Claremore Police Lieutenant Steve Cox. “We'd love to stress that."

Lieutenant Cox said School Resource Officer James Sutton, who has 15 years of experience with the department, took action right away.

"Officer Sutton immediately, even before calling the police department, he went and located the student to make sure everybody's safe,” said Lieutenant Cox.

Sutton found a loaded gun on the student and took him into custody, all before most in the school knew anything was happening.

"At no time was the gun, was it pulled out, was it brandished” stated Lieutenant Cox. “There was no threats made.”

"Safety is first and foremost in our mind," said Superintendent McClaren.

Superintendent McClaren stated that another priority is getting information out to parents quickly. He sent a recorded message to parents, explaining what happened and that the students were safe.

"We're in a new age, it’s called social media,” said Superintendent McClaren. “We knew that was going to be, basically I would say, the social media network would be lit up. So, we wanted to get that message out to parents."