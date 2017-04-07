Sunny Skies Across Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sunny Skies Across Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Another super-great stretch of weather is underway this morning with temps in the 30's and lower 40's along with light winds and clear sky.   A surface ridge of high pressure is centered across northeastern Oklahoma this morning allowing for cooling.   Patchy frost is possible in some locations across eastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas.   A frost advisory remains underway for another few hours, but will quickly erode with temps warming rapidly during the morning hours.   Highs this afternoon are expected to top-out in the lower 70's along with mostly sunny conditions and southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.   Another 5-star weather day across the state.  

Stay Connected With The News On 6

The thinking for our weekend forecast hasn’t changed much from yesterday.   The next chance for some storm activity will arrive Sunday night late into Monday with a storm system brushing the southern and central plains.   Before this happens, windy and warm conditions will be likely this weekend.  

South winds will be increasing across the southern plains early tomorrow morning, including the state of Oklahoma, with a noticeable warming trend for the weekend.   Saturday morning lows will be in the lower to mid-50's with daytime highs in the lower 80's.   Sunday the lows will start in the upper 50s near 60 with highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's along with gusty south winds and partly cloudy conditions.

Weather Alerts

Sunday night into Monday morning a surface front will enter the state and slide eastward by pre-dawn with a few storms near and behind the boundary.   The main forcing with the upper level system will remain to the northeast but a few strong to severe storms will be possible in a few spots.  

WARN Interactive Radar

Any additional showers and storms will more than likely be to our southeast Monday afternoon or evening with high pressure building behind the front across the northern third of the state.   This may bring our temps down a few degrees again Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.   The data this morning will also bring another system into the state Thursday with additional storm chances for eastern Oklahoma.  

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.