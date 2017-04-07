Sunny Skies Across Oklahoma

Another super-great stretch of weather is underway this morning with temps in the 30's and lower 40's along with light winds and clear sky. A surface ridge of high pressure is centered across northeastern Oklahoma this morning allowing for cooling. Patchy frost is possible in some locations across eastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas. A frost advisory remains underway for another few hours, but will quickly erode with temps warming rapidly during the morning hours. Highs this afternoon are expected to top-out in the lower 70's along with mostly sunny conditions and southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. Another 5-star weather day across the state.

The thinking for our weekend forecast hasn’t changed much from yesterday. The next chance for some storm activity will arrive Sunday night late into Monday with a storm system brushing the southern and central plains. Before this happens, windy and warm conditions will be likely this weekend.

South winds will be increasing across the southern plains early tomorrow morning, including the state of Oklahoma, with a noticeable warming trend for the weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the lower to mid-50's with daytime highs in the lower 80's. Sunday the lows will start in the upper 50s near 60 with highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's along with gusty south winds and partly cloudy conditions.

Sunday night into Monday morning a surface front will enter the state and slide eastward by pre-dawn with a few storms near and behind the boundary. The main forcing with the upper level system will remain to the northeast but a few strong to severe storms will be possible in a few spots.

Any additional showers and storms will more than likely be to our southeast Monday afternoon or evening with high pressure building behind the front across the northern third of the state. This may bring our temps down a few degrees again Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. The data this morning will also bring another system into the state Thursday with additional storm chances for eastern Oklahoma.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone