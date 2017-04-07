Arrest Made After Tulsa Man Shot In The Head - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Arrest Made After Tulsa Man Shot In The Head

Posted: Updated:
Jamarco Myles [Tulsa County jail] Jamarco Myles [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a man was in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital after he was shot inside his own apartment early Friday.    

They say the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the Parkview Terrace apartments in the 5900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue.

Police say the victim apparently got into an argument with the suspect, 21-year-old Jamarco Myles.  

That is when officers believe Myles shot the victim in the head. 

EMSA took the victim to the hospital.  Police say the man was conscious and talking with officers when he left.

Police took Myles into custody near 58th and Union and said they were able to make an arrest quickly because they had a good description of the suspect.

"Once we got the scene secured, officers began to drive the neighborhoods and based upon the description of his clothing...they saw a subject that fit that description clothing wise," said TPD Captain Capt. Malcolm Williams.

Police say Myles didn't have a gun with him when he was arrested.

Jamarco Myles was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.  Jail records show he has court appearance set for April 17th.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.