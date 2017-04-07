Arrest Made After Tulsa Man Shot In The Head

Police say a man was in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital after he was shot inside his own apartment early Friday.

They say the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the Parkview Terrace apartments in the 5900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue.

Police say the victim apparently got into an argument with the suspect, 21-year-old Jamarco Myles.

That is when officers believe Myles shot the victim in the head.

EMSA took the victim to the hospital. Police say the man was conscious and talking with officers when he left.

Police took Myles into custody near 58th and Union and said they were able to make an arrest quickly because they had a good description of the suspect.

"Once we got the scene secured, officers began to drive the neighborhoods and based upon the description of his clothing...they saw a subject that fit that description clothing wise," said TPD Captain Capt. Malcolm Williams.

Police say Myles didn't have a gun with him when he was arrested.

Jamarco Myles was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. Jail records show he has court appearance set for April 17th.