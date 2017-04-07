Silver Alert Canceled After Elderly Tulsa County Couple Found

A Silver Alert has been canceled for an elderly Tulsa County couple after authorities say they were located Friday morning.

Deputies says the couple is safe after they were found in Beggs.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office identified the couple as Samuel and Edna Gafford. Samuel is 82 and Edna is 80.

Deputies said they were last seen by their family leaving their home on April 5, 2017 at 6:40 p.m. On Friday at about 1:30 a.m., they asked a Broken Arrow Police officer for directions at 51st and 161st East Avenue.

They turned up safe and sound in Beggs at about 7:45 Friday morning.



