Two Men Plead Guilty In Murder At Ted's Hamburger In Tulsa

Booking photos of Alcon Sanders and Clifford Owens. Booking photos of Alcon Sanders and Clifford Owens.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two men charged with killing the owner of Ted's Hamburgers pleaded guilty Thursday.

Alcon Sanders and Clifford owners agreed to a plea deal in the murder of James Coulson. An employee found his body inside his business in August of 2015.  

The judge sentenced Sanders to life in prison. Owens got 25 years.

It happened at Ted's Hamburgers in the 2900 block of West Edison, across the street from Central High School.

The landmark restaurant, in business for more than 50 years, became a crime scene.

