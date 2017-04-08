Warm And Windy Across Eastern Oklahoma

Spring temperatures are definitely back in the air this weekend, but hang on to your hats! We’re in for a windy Saturday.

Expect plenty more sunshine mixed with some high clouds through our Saturday. Temperatures will again warm up quickly thanks to a strong south breeze, with highs climbing into the low 80's in most spots today! Remember to grab the sunscreen as well, as the UV Index is starting to climb into much higher categories this time of year.

Speaking of that south wind, it will be a bit of a nuisance. Wind gusts of 30 to 35 miles per hour or higher are expected from late morning through the late afternoon hours. Fire danger returns to the elevated to high category today due to the strength of those winds, so hold off on any major outdoor burning.

Those south winds will remain rather gusty even into the nighttime hours, which means our temperatures won’t dip too far. Look for lows to hold in the 60's overnight as clouds build into Sunday morning.

A few pockets of drizzle may begin to develop Sunday morning as clouds thicken up and moisture increases. Those similar gusty south winds will continue right on through our Sunday, though the additional clouds look to hold our highs mainly in the 70's Sunday afternoon.

As a dryline becomes established across western Oklahoma, a few strong to severe storms may try to develop west of our viewing area by late afternoon into early evening Sunday. Right now, storm chances appear rather low here in eastern Oklahoma until late Sunday night as a weak cold front moves into the area. Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible late Sunday night into Monday morning, with hail and strong winds the main threats.

That front looks to stall out in southeastern Oklahoma on Monday with scattered showers and storms continuing for our far southern counties. And it looks like a relatively unsettled weather pattern throughout most of next week with several chances for hit-or-miss showers and storms almost every day, though no one day looks like a washout by any means. Unsettled weather may continue into Easter weekend as well, so we’ll be watching that closely!