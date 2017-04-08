Cow Blamed For Injury Wreck On Highway 169 Near Oologah - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cow Blamed For Injury Wreck On Highway 169 Near Oologah

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person was seriously injured in a crash involving a cow, a car and a semi on Highway 169 at the Rogers - Tulsa County line early Saturday.

Troopers said Ngia Yang, 26, of Oologah was northbound at 4:15 a.m. in a 2016 Toyota Scion when he swerved to miss the cow, lost control and hit an outside wall.

The OHP says shortly thereafter, a 2015 International truck driven by Devon Bowerstock, 37, of Raytown, Missouri, who was also northbound, hit the cow, causing his truck to then hit the car before going off the highway. Yang's Scion caught fire.

Troopers said Ngia Yang was flown to a Tulsa hospital. Devon Bowerstock was treated at the scene and released.

The OHP says both northbound lanes were blocked for a time while emergency crews worked the accident.

