Train Locomotive Hits Pickup At Rogers County Crossing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Train Locomotive Hits Pickup At Rogers County Crossing

Posted: Updated:
Mike Rogers photo. Mike Rogers photo.
INOLA, Oklahoma -

Authorities say the driver of a pickup was not injured when he was struck by a Union Pacific freight locomotive Saturday morning at a Rogers County crossing.

The 11 a.m. accident happened along Highway 88 just north of Highway 412.

Officials say it took the locomotive about a half a mile to come to a stop after striking the truck.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.