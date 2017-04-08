Motorcyclist Dies In Crash Near West 51st Street

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist in the crash on west 51st street has died due to massive injuries.

OHP says 48-year-old Juanita E. York-Lawson of Sapulpa was riding a Harley Davidson near 7200 west 51st. She was westbound, crossed the center line and hit a pickup head-on.

The driver, 53-year-old Edward Long, of the eastbound Chevy pickup was not injured, nor were his two young passengers.