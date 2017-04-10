Man Treated For K9 Bite After Tulsa Police Chase

A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he kidnapped a woman and led officers on a stolen vehicle chase coming to an end near Highway 75 and Interstate 244. Police saw that stolen vehicle at the QuikTrip near Admiral and Yale.

That's when they started following the driver, identified as 51-year-old Eddie Scyffore.

The officer tried to stop him, but he wouldn't slow down. After a short pursuit, Scyffore got stuck on the railroad tracks near Highway 75 and Madison Avenue.

Police say he got out of the car and ran to Highway 75 where he stopped two vehicles and tried to pull a driver out of one of the vehicle.



Officers used a K9 to help catch Scyffore. They say he suffered minor injuries from the K9.

Police said Scyffore had a woman in the car that got stuck on the tracks. She had been waiving to police and later told them Scyffore would not let her out of the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from a convenience store near MLK and Apache sometime in the last few days.