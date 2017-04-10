Man Treated For K9 Bite After Tulsa Police Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Treated For K9 Bite After Tulsa Police Chase

Posted: Updated:
The man's car got hung up on railroad tracks. The man's car got hung up on railroad tracks.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he kidnapped a woman and led officers on a stolen vehicle chase coming to an end near Highway 75 and Interstate 244.  Police saw that stolen vehicle at the QuikTrip near Admiral and Yale.

That's when they started following the driver, identified as 51-year-old Eddie Scyffore.

The officer tried to stop him, but he wouldn't slow down. After a short pursuit, Scyffore got stuck on the railroad tracks near Highway 75 and Madison Avenue.

Police say he got out of the car and ran to Highway 75 where he stopped two vehicles and tried to pull a driver out of one of the vehicle.
      
Officers used a K9 to help catch Scyffore. They say he suffered minor injuries from the K9.

Police said Scyffore had a woman in the car that got stuck on the tracks. She had been waiving to police and later told them Scyffore would not let her out of the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from a convenience store near MLK and Apache sometime in the last few days.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.