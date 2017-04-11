WATCH NOW: Senator Jim Inhofe Gives His Insight Into World Affairs

Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe responded to questions about the recent U.S. airstrike on a Syrian air base, the White House's connections with Russia and President Donald Trump's plans for improving the country's infrastructure.

The senator sat down with News On 6 anchor Dave Davis Monday, April 10, 2017.

Inhofe also discussed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, calling the supreme leader a mentally deranged and unpredictable character.

Watch the video for the extended interview with the Oklahoma senator.