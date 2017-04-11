WATCH NOW: Senator Jim Inhofe Gives His Insight Into World Affai - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

WATCH NOW: Senator Jim Inhofe Gives His Insight Into World Affairs

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe responded to questions about the recent U.S. airstrike on a Syrian air base, the White House's connections with Russia and President Donald Trump's plans for improving the country's infrastructure.

The senator sat down with News On 6 anchor Dave Davis Monday, April 10, 2017.

Inhofe also discussed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, calling the supreme leader a mentally deranged and unpredictable character.

Watch the video for the extended interview with the Oklahoma senator.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
