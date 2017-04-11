Road Back Open After Semi Dumps Fertilizer On Tulsa's IDL

A three-month investigation of a meth distribution operation ended Wednesday in Bristow with seven people being taken into custody and warrants issued for six more, police said.More >>
A three-month investigation of a meth distribution operation ended Wednesday in Bristow with seven people being taken into custody and warrants issued for six more, police said.More >>
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office says it's being proactive to protect its deputies from carbon monoxide fumes inside their patrol vehicles.More >>
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office says it's being proactive to protect its deputies from carbon monoxide fumes inside their patrol vehicles.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!