City's Mobile App Allows Tulsans To Report Complaints - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

City's Mobile App Allows Tulsans To Report Complaints

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa now has an app where people can report complaints, and they're already getting a lot of reports about tall grass. 

The city created the app late last year and it's a much faster way to report non-emergency problems to the city.

Last year, when someone wanted to report high grass at their neighbor's house, it took a phone call to the city.

This year, an increasing number of reports are coming in thru the City "311" app, which launched in October.

"They don't even have to remember 311 to call us. They can just hop on the app and report it," said Michael Radoff, City of Tulsa Customer Care Director. 

The new app already is handling 10 percent of what was 30,000 phone calls in a typical month.

The app lets people make reports faster, and it tracks the city's response.

"They can just do it on the mobile device and do it very quickly with a picture and submit it," he said. " Trash cans out too long, cars parked inappropriately and broken windows... you name it."

The most common complaint this time of year is high grass. The city code is no more than 12 inches tall.

But it's also the place to make reports on city infrastructure problems, like traffic lights that aren't working.

As more people switch to mobile reporting, the city expects phone calls to drop and efficiency to improve, because the app can pinpoint problems on a map, with a picture.

"It's a big deal for the folks in the field so they can see what they're dealing with, and when they get the location, they get the GPS location, the XY coordinates and the address, so they don't have to hunt for what they're trying to find," Radoff said. 

The app is available for Apple or Android. There's also Tulsa 311.com for self-serve reporting, but you can also reach a live person by calling 311 during business hours. A chat feature is also available on the city's website.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.