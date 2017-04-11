Broken Arrow Police Identify Man Arrested Following Three-Hour Standoff

Police arrested 40-year-old Steven Matthew O'Connell following a nearly three-hour standoff in a Broken Arrow neighborhood late Tuesday.

Officers said it all started after Emergency Medical Services were called to the home 200 block of West Knoxville for a woman needing medical help.

When first responders arrived, they were told the person who hurt the victim was armed and barricaded inside the home. Police said that is when their Special Operations Team was called out.

BA Police PIO Officer James Koch says police negotiated with O'Connell, eventually deploying non-lethal gas to get him to surrender, which he did just after 11 p.m.

"At the very least, at this point, we are looking at assault with a dangerous weapon," said Officer James Koch.

He said the victim injuries to her face and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Broken Arrow Police say Matthew O'Connell will be booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including Assault and Battery With a Dangerous Weapon, Threatening a Violent Act, Obstruction of Police, and Interfering With an Emergency Call.