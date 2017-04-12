High Speed Crash Sends Tulsa Motorcycle Rider To The Hospital

Police say a 40-year-old motorcycle rider was checked out a hospital after a high speed crash on a Tulsa highway Tuesday evening.

Just before 7:50 p.m. officers were called to Highway 169 at the East Admiral Place about a motorcycle crash.

They arrived to find Christopher Manuel lying on the ground next to the motorcycle.

Police stated witnesses told officers the rider was headed north on 169 in excess of 100 mph and passing cars on the shoulder just prior to the crash.