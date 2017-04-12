Oologah Man Wanted For Failing To Register As Sex Offender - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oologah Man Wanted For Failing To Register As Sex Offender

Department of Corrections photo of Kevin Ferrier. Department of Corrections photo of Kevin Ferrier.
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma -

A Rogers County judge issued an arrest warrant for an Oologah man for failing to register as a sex offender.

Kevin Ross Ferrier, 25, pleaded guilty or no contest to indecent exposure charges in Tulsa and Rogers counties and was given a deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery in Cherokee County between 2011 and 2014, according to the Oologah Lake Leader.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Ferrier was released on September 11. Prosecutors charged him with failing to register as a sex offender because investigators say he moved in November and they don't know where he went.

Ferrier was arrested in March of 2011 for exposing himself at the Sonic at 31st and Sheridan. 

Ferrier pleaded no contest in that case and received a three-year deferred sentence in exchange for completing a treatment program. A judge dismissed that case on February 10, 2012, after Ferrier finished the program.

But then on April 17, 2012, he went into a pizza restaurant in Oologah naked, fondled himself in front of the female manager then walked out, the Oologah Lake Leader reported.

He pleaded guilty on May 16, 2013 and the judge sentenced him to five years with three suspended and ordered him to register as a Level I Sex Offender until May 14, 2033.

He registered as a sex offender with an address in Oologah but didn't respond to a letter from DOC in February. An investigator was told he had moved and left no address in November 2016.

According to a court document, officers actively sought Ferrier from November through March 28. That's when they asked for an arrest warrant.

