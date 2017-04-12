EMSA Transports Tulsa Stabbing Victim

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds after what Tulsa Police say was a domestic incident. Officers and EMSA were called to the Savannah Landing apartment complex at 61st and Peoria on reports that a 35-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest.

When they arrived, they found the victim with what were described as very superficial stab wounds. They said the man's girlfriend "poked" him in the chest three times. No word on whether the girlfriend was arrested.

EMSA took the victim to the hospital to get checked out.