Tulsans Take Advantage Of Bookmobile

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Wednesday is National Bookmobile Day, and people at University Village took full advantage.

Tulsa's bookmobile makes about 50 stops a month, bringing books to folks who can't get to the library, and Tracy Warren of the library staff said there are plenty of choices.

"We have between 2,500 and 3,000 titles," she said.

That includes everything – books, movies, large print and even kid’s books for those visits to family housing complexes each month.

The bookmobile is relatively new - it has a lift for those who need it – but Tulsa has had a bookmobile since the mid-1930s.

If you’d like to visit the bookmobile, you can find a list of stops here.

