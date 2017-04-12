Proposed SoonerCare Cuts Concern Parents Of Kids with Disabiliti - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Proposed SoonerCare Cuts Concern Parents Of Kids with Disabilities

Posted: Updated:
Therapy Town sees up to 500 SoonerCare kids per week who need therapy to function in everyday life; but, if current budget cuts stand, they may not be able to afford it at all. Therapy Town sees up to 500 SoonerCare kids per week who need therapy to function in everyday life; but, if current budget cuts stand, they may not be able to afford it at all.
"Being told that he may never walk again to where he is now, is because of therapy," said Riley’s mother, Brittany Magram. "Being told that he may never walk again to where he is now, is because of therapy," said Riley’s mother, Brittany Magram.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

People who have SoonerCare could see a decline in their health benefits within a few months, and parents of kids with disabilities are concerned about paying for the therapy their children need.

Therapy Town sees up to 500 SoonerCare kids per week who need therapy to function in everyday life; but, if current budget cuts stand, they may not be able to afford it at all.

On May 7, 2015, 7-year-old Riley was accidentally shot in the head with a BB gun. He was told he may never walk again, but that's not the case now.

"Being told that he may never walk again to where he is now, is because of therapy," said Riley’s mother, Brittany Magram.

In fact, Riley had to re-learn a lot of things, like talking and even writing.

Magram said, "Last week is the first time he was able to write his name on his own."

If the Oklahoma Health Care Authority follows through with the elimination of services - of which children's therapy is just one on the chopping block - Riley won't be able to continue his sessions.

"I know that I can't afford to pay for it, and I know that he needs it. I know what it's like when he's with a week without therapy. I can't imagine going continuously without it," Magram said.

Riley is just one of nearly 500 SoonerCare kids who come to Therapy Town every week.

“That would be devastating to so many children. I think most Oklahomans don't realize how many children in this state are on SoonerCare - 60 percent of children in our state rely on SoonerCare for services," said Therapy Town CEO Rachel Lively.

Without the ability to receive occupational, physical, or even speech therapies, it's possible that these children may never become fully functioning members of society.

Magram said, "I see all these kids, and if they weren't able to come, I don't know what they'd be like without it. I know where my son would be, he'd probably still be in a wheelchair."

Lively acknowledges that our state is in a financial crisis, but said cutting important programs like these is not the answer.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.