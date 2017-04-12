Dog Found Emaciated In Tulsa Dies

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals said a dog found severely emaciated in Tulsa has died.

Samson, a yellow lab, was picked up by an animal control officer last week. The non-profit group’s president thinks the dog had been locked up without food or water for some time, then let out.

The group said after not being able to keep down food since Saturday, the vets did surgery and found a mass in Sampson’s pancreas.

The owner hasn't been found yet.

If you would like to help the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, you can find more information here.