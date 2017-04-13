Fire Destroys Semi On Tulsa Highway

Fire destroyed a semi on Highway 75 in south Tulsa early Thursday.

Police said the driver called 911 just before 5:30 a.m. to report the fire. They say the truck was hauling paper goods.

The driver pulled over on the southbound shoulder of Highway 75, just north of the 71st Street exit. Police closed the outside lane of the highway for a short time which backed up traffic for miles.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters say the truck's cab was destroyed but the trailer sustained only minor damage.