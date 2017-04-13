Two Suspects In Custody After Tulsa Police Chase, Foot Pursuit

A man and woman were in a car that's believed to be stolen.

Police arrested a man and woman following a midtown Tulsa chase and foot pursuit Thursday morning.

Just before 8:15 a.m., police were called to the Spirit Bank in the 4800 block of South Harvard after the pair, identified as Casey Caldwell, 24, and Chelsey Watson, 27, both of Tulsa, were allegedly trying to pass a stolen check.

The couple were in the drive thru in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata, which had been reported stolen Wednesday, when they noticed an unmarked police car pull up behind them.

Police say they drove off with police officer Kerry Whitten in pursuit.

The Hyundai was stopped a short time later at 45th and Lewis were officers said both got out and ran. Chelsey Watson was taken into custody a short distance away, while Casey Caldwell fled into the neighborhood.

A search with a K9 officer eventually located Caldwell. Police say he was taken to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite on the behind. Watson was also treated at the hospital for nausea.

Police said inside the Hyundai, officers recovered two handguns, one of which had been stolen from another vehicle in the area of 36th and Sheridan. Also a bag of mail was found and police are now trying to identify the owners of that mail.

They said the Hyundai also a had stolen license tag from another vehicle.