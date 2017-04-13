Man Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Money At Tulsa Store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Arrested For Passing Counterfeit Money At Tulsa Store

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 33-year-old Rogers, Arkansas man was arrested after police say he allegedly paid for clothing and footwear at a Tulsa store Wednesday evening with counterfeit $50 bills.

Police say a Dillards security officer at Woodland Hills Mall identified Ryan Cauly as the suspect involved.

After making his purchase with what was determined to be counterfeit money, an off-duty police officer who was working security followed as Ryan Cauly drove off in a recreational vehicle.  

The RV was eventually stopped by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in Sapulpa.

After searching the vehicle, officers recovered the merchandise and found a handgun hidden under the driver's seat.  

Cauly was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of using counterfeit currency and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

